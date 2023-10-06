Tavistock Investments Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.07 (LON:TAVI)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON:TAVI opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.28. Tavistock Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.65.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

