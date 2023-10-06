Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
TEO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Ford’s Drives Electric Vehicles To Best-Ever Quarterly Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.