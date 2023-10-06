Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

TEO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telecom Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 301.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $520,000.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.