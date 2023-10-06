Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 767,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 46.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.