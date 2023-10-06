Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of THC stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

