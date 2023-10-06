Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Donal L. Mulligan Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. Tennant has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.