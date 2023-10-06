TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $116.99 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003357 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,137,287 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,115,336 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

