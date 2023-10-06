Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.