Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

