The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Deirdre Mahlan Acquires 5,000 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,480,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

