The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hershey were worth $80,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $194.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

