The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $194.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.26.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

