The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 269.67 ($3.26) on Friday. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.24 million, a PE ratio of 903.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

