The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

PGR opened at $142.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.