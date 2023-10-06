The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $87.46. 89,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,095. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

