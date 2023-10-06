The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.30% of Toro worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTC opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

