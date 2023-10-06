TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXMD

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.