Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,645.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.59. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

