Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 15,787 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $276,430.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,233.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $42,807.36.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

