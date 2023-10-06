Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TM

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $131.34 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.