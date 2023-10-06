Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.76.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.67. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,100,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.