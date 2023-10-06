TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

