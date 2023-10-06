Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $979.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

