Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 543368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -352.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

