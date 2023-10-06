UBS Group Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $210.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

