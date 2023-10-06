UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 7,605 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,625. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $546.44. 120,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,317. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

