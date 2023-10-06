UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 763,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,251. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

