UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,641 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 826,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

