UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 987,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,342. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.