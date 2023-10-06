UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $152.70. 183,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

