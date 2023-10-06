UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,412 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.45. 423,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.08. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

