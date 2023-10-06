UMB Bank n.a. Has $19 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.