UMB Bank n.a. Has $20.98 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 321,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.07. 85,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,856. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $171.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

