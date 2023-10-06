UMB Bank n.a. Has $22.35 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,011 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,877. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

