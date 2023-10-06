UMB Bank n.a. Has $80.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.66. The stock had a trading volume of 458,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $294.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.