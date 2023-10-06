UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 7,341 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 158,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.