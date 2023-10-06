UMB Bank n.a. Sells 220 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 189.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. 318,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,400. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

