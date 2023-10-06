UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,713 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 598,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

