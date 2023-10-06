UMB Bank n.a. Sells 690 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.62. 99,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,190. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $684.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.