UMB Bank n.a. Sells 995 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.44. 712,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

