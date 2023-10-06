UMB Bank n.a. Sells 999 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. 253,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

