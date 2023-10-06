UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $146.92. 376,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.