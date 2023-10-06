UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

