United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. 390,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,707. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

