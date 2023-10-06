United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

URI opened at $420.93 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $260.97 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

