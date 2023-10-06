United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE X traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 1,371,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,766. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

