Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.86

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 2569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.