V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.87

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1439597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

V.F. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

