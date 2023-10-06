Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

