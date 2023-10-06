Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 89,842 shares.The stock last traded at $71.29 and had previously closed at $71.01.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,493,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

