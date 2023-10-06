Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 89,842 shares.The stock last traded at $71.29 and had previously closed at $71.01.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
