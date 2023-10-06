Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto Company Profile

VLTO stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Veralto Corp provides technology solutions. Veralto Corp is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

